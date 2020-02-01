Segments Announced For Next Week’s SmackDown

On the January 31 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Braun Strowman captured the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Besides that, number one contenders were determined and a few major segments have now been announced for the next week’s episode of SmackDown.

John Morrison and The Miz earn SmackDown tag title match in Saudi Arabia, and are bringing back The Dirt Sheet

A Fatal 4-Way number one contender match was put together as The New Day needed new challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious from their opponents The Revival, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party. They will face The New Day on February 27 in Saudi Arabia at Super Showdown.

But before that, WWE has announced that the duo is bringing back The Dirt Sheet to SmackDown. This segment will be a good point to build up the with the New Day before their match.

Firefly Fun House returns

Bray Wyatt will be bringing the Firefly Fun House next week on SmackDown. The Fiend will be coming off fresh from the Strap Match win against his challenger for the Universal Title, Daniel Bryan. Speaking of which…

Daniel Bryan also returning to SmackDown

Daniel Bryan will return to the blue brand for the first time after suffering the brutal loss to Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble for the Universal Title. It will be interesting to see what’s planned next for him.