Serena Deeb & Deonna Purrazzo Pull Out Of Events Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Both Serena Deeb and Deonna Purrazzo have pulled out of upcoming events due to concerns relating to COVID-19.

In the case of Deeb, the recent AEW signee was scheduled to face Allysin Kay on the next episode of the NWA/UWN weekly PPV series. She put out a statement noting that she had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus and will be self-quarantining as a result, however.

The NWA has since announced that Nicole Savoy will replace Deeb against Allysin Kay on the show.

As for Impact Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, she noted on Twitter recently that she is pulling out of an upcoming Game Changer Wrestling show. Purrazzo will face Kylie Rae at Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020 and wants to make sure she does not have to miss the event.

“Unfortunately, I’ve made the decision to cancel my shows for The Collective weekend. With BFG coming up, my highest priority needs to be staying healthy and leaving adequate time self-isolate, if need be. This is just precautionary. I’ll see y’all soon, I promise. Stay safe!” Purrazzo Tweeted.

Additionally, Ben Carter, who recently performed for AEW on the 1-hour Dynamite special on Tuesday and on AEW Dark, noted that he has tested positive for the virus. It’s been a week of highs and lows for him. Carter posted the following to announce his positive test: