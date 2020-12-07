Monday, December 7, 2020
Serena Deeb Knew Rhea Ripley Would Be A Star ‘The Second I Saw Her’

NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb knew NXT's Rhea Ripley would be a star from the "second I saw her."

By Steve Russell
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley

Current NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb knew NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley would be a star the second she saw her.

Deeb joined Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a variety of subjects. She eventually turned her attention to who impressed her the most in WWE when she was a WWE Performance Center coach. She immediately singled out former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

“There are some who are naturals and wrestling just clicks with. Rhea Ripley is an example of that,” Deeb explained. “She was somebody that from the second I saw her, I was like ok, the girl is going to be a star and do big things in this business and watching the growth of someone like in the time I was there was really rewarding and just proud.”

Ripley participated in last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. She was a member of Team Shotzi alongside Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, and Io Shirai. They lost to Team Candice, comprised of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm.

Triple H recently opened up about WWE’s canceled plans for Rhea Ripley following her WrestleMania 36 loss. At the event, Ripley lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair. It was a blow that unfortunately caused Ripley to lose a lot of confidence in herself at the time.

Serena Deeb, meanwhile, has recently been appearing on All Elite Wrestling. Deeb successfully defended her NWA Women’s Championship last month against Thunder Rosa on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

