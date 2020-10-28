Serena Deeb Wins NWA Women’s Title, Will Defend It On Dynamite

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb met last night on UWN Primetime Live with the NWA Women’s Championship on the line. It was a rematch from an earlier show that saw Thunder Rosa successfully retain her belt. This week, however, it was Serena Deeb who would score the pinfall and win the title for the first time in her career.

Deeb is signed to AEW and shortly after she won the title, Tony Khan announced she will defend it on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Leyla Hirsch will be Deeb’s first challenger.

Congratulations to the new @nwa Women’s World Champion @SerenaDeeb! She’ll make her 1st title defense v. @LegitLeyla on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night, Wednesday on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on a huge show with several big matches on the card! Thank you great fans who make AEW possible! pic.twitter.com/4a4DT6uQsO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2020

NWA Women’s Championship History

The title dates back to Mildred Burke’s reign beginning in the 1930s. The Fabulous Moolah would win the title in the 1950s and become synonymous with it up until the WWWF withdrew from the NWA. Debbie Combs would be crowned the first champion in the new era for the title in 1986.

Jazz won the title in 2016 but vacated it in 2019. Allysin Kay then defeated Santana Garrett at the Crockett Cup in 2019 to become the new champion. She then dropped it to Thunder Rosa at the Hard Times PPV in January. In total, 30 wrestlers have held the title.