Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Serena Deeb Wins NWA Women’s Title, Will Defend It On Dynamite

Serena Deeb is the new NWA Women's Champion.

By Ian Carey
Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb met last night on UWN Primetime Live with the NWA Women’s Championship on the line. It was a rematch from an earlier show that saw Thunder Rosa successfully retain her belt. This week, however, it was Serena Deeb who would score the pinfall and win the title for the first time in her career.

Deeb is signed to AEW and shortly after she won the title, Tony Khan announced she will defend it on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Leyla Hirsch will be Deeb’s first challenger.

NWA Women’s Championship History

- Advertisement -

The title dates back to Mildred Burke’s reign beginning in the 1930s. The Fabulous Moolah would win the title in the 1950s and become synonymous with it up until the WWWF withdrew from the NWA. Debbie Combs would be crowned the first champion in the new era for the title in 1986.

Jazz won the title in 2016 but vacated it in 2019. Allysin Kay then defeated Santana Garrett at the Crockett Cup in 2019 to become the new champion. She then dropped it to Thunder Rosa at the Hard Times PPV in January. In total, 30 wrestlers have held the title.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
WWE

Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

The card for next month's WWE Survivor Series is taking shape. Coming out of Monday's Raw, we have...
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Vince McMahon For WWE’s ‘Warped’ Culture

Former WWE/WCW/TNA writer and outspoken pro wrestling personality Vince Russo recently commented on an episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Serena Deeb Wins NWA Women’s Title, Will Defend It On Dynamite

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb met last night on UWN Primetime Live with the NWA Women's Championship on the line. It was...
Read more
AEW

Miro Comments On WWE’s Current Booking Of Lana

All Elite Wrestling's Miro has shared his feelings on how his former employer has been booking his real-life wife, Lana.
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE PC Experiencing Another COVID-19 Outbreak

Another COVID-19 outbreak is reportedly taking place at the WWE Performance Center currently. The outbreak could impact performers that are scheduled for...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Stays Steady For Post-Hell In A Cell Edition (10/26)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Meiko Satomura Taking On New Role With WWE

Meiko Satomura will be joining the NXT UK brand according to a new article released by Tokyo Sports. The veteran wrestler will...
Read more
MLW

MLW Announces Partnership With IWA Puerto Rico

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has entered into another strategic partnership with an international promotion. This latest alliance is with IWA Puerto Rico....
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Is A Natural For MMA

Inner Circle member Jake Hager thinks AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has what it takes to be a successful MMA fighter.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC