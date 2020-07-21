Seth Rollins Addresses Throwing Up Following “Eye For An Eye” Match

Seth Rollins has addressed his physical reaction to the end of his "Eye for an Eye" matchup against Rey Mysterio from this past Sunday's Extreme Rules event.

Seth Rollins has addressed the fallout of his “Eye for an Eye” matchup against Rey Mysterio. The two clashed in the first-ever bout this past Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The match stipulation stated a victor could only be announced once they had removed an eye from their opponent’s skull. Having ultimately won the match, Rollins would proceed to be sick at ringside.

Speaking on Raw Talk following his involvement in this week’s episode of Raw, Seth Rollins explained how he was the victim in this situation, not Mysterio. He noted how Mysterio was a “hero to us all” before adding how “no one seems to understand that I am the victim in all of this. I didn’t make the stipulation, Rey did.”

Seth Rollins explained how he wasn’t prepared for the “visual aspect” of removing Mysterio’s eyeball. Once it dawned on him, it made him sick to his stomach. Despite this reaction, Rollins stressed that he had a match to win, “which is my job to do at all costs.”

He was asked if he regretted what he had done at Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins, however, refused to shoulder any accountability. Instead, he pointed blame at the WWE Universe.

“Why is everyone trying to blame me? Let me ask the WWE Universe a question: Did they regret what they did to me? If you can say absolutely yes, then maybe I can shed some regret as well,” Seth Rollins said. “But you if don’t want to share the responsibility with me, then what is my responsibility to Rey Mysterio?”

WWE released a storyline update on Mysterio’s medical condition following Extreme Rules. At the time of writing, Mysterio will reportedly continue to appear on WWE programming despite allegedly not yet having signed a new contract.