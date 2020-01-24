Seth Rollins Believes Wrestling CM Punk Is Bigger Than WrestleMania

Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Houston Chronicle where he discussed a wide range of topics including a showdown with CM Punk.

During the interview, the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion spoke about a possible match with the WWE Backstage analyst. He was also asked if the main event of WrestleMania is the only situation that would be big enough for the potential contest.

Rollins doesn’t think it would have to be at WrestleMania but he would be interested in the match. He talked about whether Punk is going to get back into the ring and how it appears that Punk hasn’t been interested in a return.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk?

Instead, Rollins thinks that Punk is comfortable sitting behind the desk and talking about wrestling.

“But if he wants to get back into the ring and show that he’s more than just a critic, and that he can actually back up what he is saying then I would love to be the guy to get in there and have the match and I think WrestleMania would be the proper stage for it, but I don’t think it has to happen at WrestleMania.

I think that match is bigger than any one event and so if he were ever to come back, we could do it anytime, anyplace and it would sell out wherever.”

Rollins had called out Punk a few times on social media when news surfaced that Punk had joined the WWE Backstage show on FS1. Time will tell whether that match gets booked.

Punk has talked about not being totally against the idea of wrestling again but not something that he’s interested in doing at this stage of his life.

Seth Rollins To Fans: Let CM Punk Know You Don’t Want Him Hiding Behind A Desk