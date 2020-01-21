Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy Win WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

The Viking Raiders didn’t stay on top of the tag team division on WWE RAW for long as their reign as champions is over while it’s now the time for Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

Rollins and Murphy beat Ivar and Erik to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles on Monday’s episode of RAW in Wichita, KS at the Intrust Bank Arena on the USA Network. This marks the first time that they have held the titles together.

The Viking Raiders had won the RAW Tag Team Titles back on the October 14th episode of RAW when they beat Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in Denver, Colorado at the Pepsi Center.

Murphy’s alliance with Rollins started last week when Murphy helped AOP (Akam & Rezar) & Rollins defeat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Big Show in a fist fight that served as the headliners.

WWE set up this championship match earlier in the night during the opening segment where the former champions aligned themselves with Joe and Owens while exchanging words with the heels to further their storyline.

