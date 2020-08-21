Seth Rollins Comments On Austin Theory’s Absence

Austin Theory hasn’t wrestled for WWE since June. He is reportedly under an unannounced suspension and it is not clear when he will return to the company. Shortly before his unannounced absence began, Theory had joined Seth Rollins’ stable on RAW. Rollins’ small faction has included Buddy Murphy and the AOP in recent months as well.

Rollins spoke about Austin Theory’s absence recently during an interview with the Sporting News. According to Rollins’ comments, Theory had some personal issues to work through but they are looking forward to his return.

“He had some personal issues that came up so he took some time off to sort through them for the past month or two. It’s hard right now but we hope everything’s good for him so we hope to have him back sooner than later,” Rollins said during the interview.

Rollins’ faction is also missing the AOP at the moment. Rezar suffered a torn bicep in March that is expected to keep him out at least 6 months.

Theory was also briefly aligned with Zelina Vega’s faction of Andrade and Angel Garza. He was kicked out of the group shortly before aligning with Rollins, however. The 23-year-old is a former EVOLVE champion and was ranked 80th in last year’s PWI Top-500 rankings.