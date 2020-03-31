Seth Rollins Describes Homelife With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have had a lot more time to spend together at home these days. The “Monday Night Messiah” recently spoke with Hollywood Life about their “super chill” lifestyle during the global pandemic.

“We’re taking advantage of the downtime and cook some dinners, watch movies, and hang out,” Rollins said.

“We don’t really get a lot of time to do that,” he continued. “So you know, we are going to get full nights of sleep. We are going to hang out with my animals. Just enjoy quality time as opposed to work time, which is where we spend most of our time doing. Luckily she is not one of those fussy types that need a whole lot to be entertained, so I am okay and I will be alright. I think she is down with drinking beers and hanging out.”

Both Rollins and Lynch have big matches coming up at WrestleMania 36, though they have already been filmed at the WWE Performance Center. Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler while Rollins will take on Kevin Owens in single’s competition. Lynch has a rare opportunity in the modern era to walk into a WrestleMania with a world title belt she won at the previous year’s WrestleMania. Walking out still the champion would be in even more rarified air.

Seth Rollins On Being Grateful To Still Be Working

Rollins also spoke about being able to still perform during the pandemic.

“There is a lot of gratitude that goes into the last few weeks,” says Seth. “A lot of times our job runs us ragged, and we complain, as all of us do, about our workplaces. ‘[We] are frustrated or are overworked and underappreciated’ and stuff like that. I think with this situation, it certainly makes you take a look at the brighter side of things.”

Rollins continued to talk about how 3 million Americans filed for unemployment but he’s lucky enough to still be working at a job he loves.

“Not only that, but it’s a job that I love, and I still get to take part in that job during this time, even if it is in an abbreviated fashion. There is something very humbling and a lot of gratitude that goes along with all of that so, hopefully, when we come out of this crisis, it will be something we can take with us moving forward in our day-to-day lives.”

Rollins continued to talk about what he’s looking forward to doing most with his downtime. The full interview with Hollywood Life can be read here.