Seth Rollins On Becky Lynch’s Post-Pregnancy Goals, Experience

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has opened up about Becky Lynch’s pregnancy experience during a recent interview with NYPost.com. He also touched on whether Lynch will eventually return to in-ring action following the birth of their first child.

Rollins mentioned how Lynch “hates” staying at home. He noted, however, how she’s happy to not be around the business whilst pregnant. He shared how his partner does miss having goals and “having something to work toward.”

“It’s hard because I’ve never been a pregnant person, so she’s in a position too where she’s had to just walk away and stop abruptly, her job,” Seth Rollins explained. “It wasn’t like most other women who are pregnant are able to still work their jobs while they’re pregnant and slowly transition out for a short period of time. The nature of our industry, she can’t do that.”

Seth Rollins explained how it’s been an adjustment for her to go from a “million miles an hour” to nothing. He stated how it’s been more difficult as it’s happened during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, as there isn’t a lot to do in general.

He confirmed that Lynch misses competing and being active for herself and her career, “That’s just how she defined her person over the years. It’s definitely a challenge for her. She’s awesome and she’s getting through it, but it’s different for her for sure.”

When asked if Lynch will eventually return to in-ring action, Seth Rollins was quick to share he believes she will. He stressed how the decision is ultimately hers and that she may feel differently once their baby has been born. Rollins believes she has aspirations to return, and would rather go out “on her own terms […] as opposed to stepping away for a child.”