Seth Rollins On His Reaction To Finding Out Becky Lynch Is Pregnant

Seth Rollins recently took part in an interview with PEOPLE and discussed his reaction to finding out his fiancé Becky Lynch is pregnant. Rollins said he was thrilled as soon as he found out.

“We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped,” Rollins said. “I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it.”

- Advertisement -

Rollins also spent a portion of the interview talking about Lynch’s reaction. He noted how many women are able to continue working during their pregnancy, but certainly not wrestlers. After going hard in WWE for a year, it was an adjustment for her, it seems.

“With this, it was just like, she’s going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then ‘Bam!’ shut down. Done. You can’t do your work anymore. And ‘Bam!’ Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that’s all out the window, too.”

Lynch vacated the RAW Women’s Championship in epic fashion following the Money in the Bank PPV. She surrendered the belt to Asuka and then announced to the WWE Universe that she was going to be a mother. Even Asuka, a heel at the time, couldn’t help celebrating the news.

“She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met, so she wants to always be productive,” Rollins continued. “That’s what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it’s been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she’ll be able to share in the future.”

Rollins will face Dominik Mysterio Sunday at SummerSlam. The match was recently made a street fight. WWE is teasing that Rey Mysterio may show up tonight on RAW as well.

The full interview with PEOPLE can be read here.