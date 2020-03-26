Seth Rollins On His WrestleMania Match Being Moved To PC: “It’s The Best Thing That Could Have Happen”

The ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will conclude in a match at WrestleMania 36, though it will be taking place at the Performance Center with no audience instead of a packed Raymond James Stadium.

However, The Architect is not upset that this bout will not be taking place in front of any fans and he instead believes that this change is the best thing that could have happened.

Rollins shared this belief when he recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump and the former World Champion explained that both of them have a lot of history in the building:

“The relocation from the Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center is maybe the best thing that could have happened to this match between myself, and Kevin Owens, there’s so much history that Kevin and I both had in NXT and in this building.

I sort of detailed it a few nights ago on Raw. But, it really adds a different element to our match. Though we won’t have a live crowd there, we’ll have millions of people watching around the world, and that’s very exciting to know that we’re going to have this match here, where it all started.”

Seth Rollins then recalled how he was in attendance when Owens had his tryout match at the PC and the former Universal Champion claimed that he allowed Kevin the opportunity because of the sacrifices he has made.

Later in the interview, the former Champion said that Owens has a love for the wrestling business but he is misguided and his judgment has been clouded in the past five years. You can check out the episode of the Bump featuring Rollins below:

