Seth Rollins On Hoping That Feud With Rey Mysterio Will End After Move To SmackDown

Seth Rollins talks becoming the 'SmackDown Savior'

By Anutosh Bajpai
Seth Rollins. Image Credit: WWE.com
Seth Rollins. Image Credit: WWE.com

After Seth Rollins moved to SmackDown a lot of people hoped that his long-running feud with Rey Mysterio would finally come to an end and it appears that the former Universal Champion hoped for the same as well.

The former World Champion recently appeared on The Bump where he talked about things like being drafted to SmackDown, leaving the Raw roster and more.

Discussing how Rey Mysterio was also drafted to the Blue Brand, Rollins admitted that he was hoping that SmackDown would be a fresh start for him:

“Yeah. You know, I was hoping that SmackDown would be a fresh start for me, but they [the Mysterio Family] don’t seem to feel that way, I guess we’re gonna have to handle that unfinished business before I move on to the next chapter, or whatever the first chapter of ‘The SmackDown Savior’ will be.”

We saw the tease for another interesting future feud for Seth Rollins during this week’s episode of SmackDown when he had a confrontation with the returning Daniel Bryan.

The two have a long history that goes back to their days in ROH and the former Shield member mentioned that he felt a bit insulted when Bryan didn’t take his name during his promo.

Apart from this, Seth Rollins also talked about his plans for SmackDown and more. You can check out his full interview in the video below:

