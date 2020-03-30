Seth Rollins On When His Faction May Get A Name

Seth Rollins has been part of groups like the Shield and The Authority during his WWE career and the former Champion has recently formed another faction with AOP and Murphy.

So far this group has not found its name but the former Universal Champion believes that they might get one after this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

Rollins talked about potential names for his group when he appeared on WWE’s The Bump. He revealed that he has some ideas and they might get a name after the Show Of Shows:

“Yeah, I have some ideas [on names]; I’ve had some cool names in the past, so we’ll see where it lands. Maybe, post-WrestleMania. But, I’ve got some things brewing.”

Seth Rollins also talked about his chemistry with the group saying that both AOP and Murphy are very talented but they had been sitting on the sidelines since coming to main roster and they were missing the right guidance.

Though while the Architect is planning the future of his group, latest reports suggest that we can see a major shakeup to his faction in the upcoming time due to Rezar’s injury.

According to the report, WWE does not want to use Akam without his partner and they have no plans for either of the team members to appear on TV in near future.

This will leave Rollins with only Murphy on his side and it would be interesting to see if the company adds more members to his group to continue this storyline.

Quotes via WrestlingInc