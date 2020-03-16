Seth Rollins On WrestleMania 36 Status: Nobody Knows, I Go Where They Tell Me

Seth Rollins should not be asked questions about WrestleMania – he made it very clear that he doesn’t know what the company is planning.

Rollins hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram Live on Saturday and when he was getting questions about WrestleMania’s status, he said that he has no idea if the show is going to take place or not.

“WrestleMania, I don’t know! Don’t ask me questions, I don’t know! I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday, I’ll be in Orlando at the PC doing Raw in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday. About WrestleMania. Nobody knows. It’s all up in the air,” said Seth Rollins.

The upcoming Raw episode is going to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in front of no audience just like this week’s SmackDown.

On March 13, WWE had released a statement saying that they had no plans to cancel WrestleMania. While the company seemed to be committed to moving ahead with the event as planned, they have confirmed that contingency plans are in place in case the local authorities in Tampa decide to cancel the show.

Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller has said that Tampa officials will “probably have to pull the plug” on WrestleMania if WWE can’t come to a decision by themselves on canceling the event. “I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make that call themselves. But a week from now, if they have not done that and we consider the situation we’re in, we will probably have to pull the plug on that,” Miller was noted as saying.

WWE talent are concerned over performing in front of the massive WrestleMania crowd – and most of them feel that the event will be canceled due to the worsening situations of the outbreak.