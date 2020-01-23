Seth Rollins Opens Up On His Recent Heel Turn

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins talked about his recent heel turn during an interview with expressnews.com.

On the December 9th episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins joined the Authors of Pain in attacking Kevin Owens, which marked him turning heel for the first time since 2016.

In this interview, he talked about how this heel turn is much different than his heel turn in 2014 when he turned his back on fellow Shield brothers – Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose – to join the Authority.

“It is a different era than it was back in the day. Now, it’s easier to be an antagonist because … anybody who consumes entertainment has a voice to be heard,” he said. “They can get online and say whatever they want, and even if one or two people respond to it, that’s one or two people more than 20 years ago when they were just sitting in their living room talking crap to their friends. … Our audience looks for things to complain about, to dislike and to pick apart.

“It’s such a short, short lifespan. If you can maintain being in that hero role for a lengthy period of time, you are doing something incredible.”

Over the last few weeks, Rollins and AOP have been feuding with Owens, Samoa Joe, and Kane on television.

Instead of booking a six-man tag team match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event that goes down on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park, WWE had different plans for most of these stars.

For Rollins, he’ll be working the Men’s Royal Rumble Match against 29 other stars.

Seth Rollins Looks Back On Turning Heel, Breaking Up The Shield