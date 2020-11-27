Friday, November 27, 2020

Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided an update on Becky Lynch's pregnancy ahead of the couple's due date.

By Steve Russell
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Pregnancy Photoshoot

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the birth of their first child in December.

“She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to think we’ll be parents soon,” Rollins said. “I’m sure she’s ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she’s been so incredible through the entire pregnancy.”

- Advertisement -

Rollins noted how WWE’s reduced schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant he’s been able to be at home more with Lynch as they count down the days. He explained how on WWE’s regular travel schedule, “we’re always traveling and never get to be home.”

He acknowledged how, on a personal level, “The timing of that worked out really well. It’s a nice break for me both physically and mentally.”

Seth Rollins competed during last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. He was a member of Team SmackDown. Rollins sacrificed himself “for the greater good” as Team Raw eventually worked towards a clean sweep victory.

He has now reportedly been written off of WWE programming, allowing him time away from the ring in preparation for his child’s birth. At the time of writing, Rollins is expected to be gone until some time in January.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
WWE

The Godfather Agrees With Fan Criticism About Undertaker’s “Final Farewell”

The Godfather responded to some fans who were critical of what WWE did with The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Sunday’s pay-per-view event.  Before Taker came...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Talks Joining AEW, TNT Open Challenge Match

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. The current member of Taz's on-screen stable discussed a number of...
Read more
NJPW

Tama Tonga Talks Why Bullet Club Has Endured and Resonated with Fans

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently discussed what has made BC such a lasting force in pro wrestling....
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shane Helms Comments On Cameos In Pro Wrestling

Shane Helms recently appeared in a cameo during All Elite Wrestling's Elite Deletion matchup. He made an appearance during the bout between Matt Hardy...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock On Embracing Authenticity, Asking Vince McMahon For Promo Opportunity

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reflected on the start of his career, revealing which moment gave him the biggest rush during an interview with...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC