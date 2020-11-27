Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the birth of their first child in December.

“She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to think we’ll be parents soon,” Rollins said. “I’m sure she’s ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she’s been so incredible through the entire pregnancy.”

Rollins noted how WWE’s reduced schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant he’s been able to be at home more with Lynch as they count down the days. He explained how on WWE’s regular travel schedule, “we’re always traveling and never get to be home.”

He acknowledged how, on a personal level, “The timing of that worked out really well. It’s a nice break for me both physically and mentally.”

Seth Rollins competed during last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. He was a member of Team SmackDown. Rollins sacrificed himself “for the greater good” as Team Raw eventually worked towards a clean sweep victory.

He has now reportedly been written off of WWE programming, allowing him time away from the ring in preparation for his child’s birth. At the time of writing, Rollins is expected to be gone until some time in January.