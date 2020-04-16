Seth Rollins Reacts To The “Negativity And Hostility” Following WWE Releases (Video)

"The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins has addressed the "negativity and hostility" following yesterday's WWE releases, arguing that fans should be unifying at this time.

Seth Rollins has addressed the “negativity and hostility” he has observed in the wake of yesterday’s WWE releases. “The Monday Night Messiah” took part in an Instagram Live session to share his thoughts with the WWE Universe.

Rollins Reacts To WWE Releases

Seth Rollins acknowledged how yesterday was a “difficult day for everyone.” He noted how if there was ever a time for everyone to unify and band together, “this is that moment.”

He added how now isn’t the right time to point fingers or attribute blame. Instead, it should have been a day of compassion, empathy, and understanding. “[…] to try and support each other, to pick each other up.” He stressed how that message is intended for everybody, not just the staff and Superstars who were released.

He then explained how it’s a great time for those who are fortunate enough to still have a job to work even harder “[…] to make sure that there’s a place for all those that had it worse today to come back to.” Seth Rollins noted how fans can rally around the idea that this is only temporary for those affected, and that those impacted will be able to bounce back whether it’s with WWE or another wrestling promotion.

“I think that if we start fighting among ourselves, it’s only going to make things worse. So, I just encourage everyone to try to come together on this, try to support each other, and lift each other up.”

Seth with a message for everyone ?? pic.twitter.com/VgGYcKdqwg — Monday Night Messiah????? (@TashaXXRollins) April 15, 2020

Seth Rollins On Unity

The message received some flak from fans online. Seth Rollins acknowledged this in an exchange with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, who brought some attention to the negative response. Rollins explained he understood where the anger and frustration was coming from and stated that it’s okay. He stated how it’s an emotional day for everyone and that some people just need to vent.

Despite it being a day of sadness and completion for him, Rollins added how it was also one of desire to help unify people and rally them behind the pro wrestling industry.