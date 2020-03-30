Seth Rollins Reveals How He Initially Felt About His Heel Turn

Seth Rollins says he wasn't excited about his heel turn in the beginning

Seth Rollins returned to his roots and once again turned heel last year after losing the Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt during Hell In A Cell in October.

The former Champion recently appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast where he talked about the upcoming WrestleMania 36 and more.

Surprisingly during the interview, Rollins revealed that initially, he wasn’t very excited about his heel turn because he felt like he got the raw end of the deal:

“The short answer is no [excited about turning heel]. It wasn’t something that I was excited about out of the gate. I feel like I got a raw end of the deal, a raw shake, when it came to what I was doing at the time,

And the position I was put in with The Fiend character and the Hell in a Cell and the Super ShowDown [Crown Jewel] matches after I had just come off what I thought was an incredible match and long story with Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam.”

Though Seth Rollins seems to have embraced his new role since then and he has gone on to form a faction with former NXT Tag Team Champions AOP and former Cruiserweight Champion Murphy.

The Architect is currently scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a one on one match at WrestleMania and it appears that he will have no one in his corner for this bout because Murphy has been pulled from the show as well.

Quotes via SportsKeeda