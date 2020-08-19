Seth Rollins Reveals Status Of His Relationship With Jon Moxley

The Shield is considered to be one of the most impactful factions in the wrestling history and one of the main reasons for their success is believed to be the real-life friendship between the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

However, there have been speculation about the relationship between these three since Mox decided to leave WWE to join rival promotion AEW and The Architect made some interesting comments on his departure.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Rollins addressed the status of his relationship with the current AEW Champion and Seth revealed that they are still on speaking terms:

“We still talk from time to time; I would love to see what he’s doing or how he’s doing or whatever. When his wife got sick, obviously I checked in on him to make sure he was doing OK and the dogs were good and all that good stuff.”

Seth Rollins also discussed the status of Roman Reigns saying that the Big Dog is a busy man and gave his praise to Reigns for taking care of five kids at once.

Seth Rollins On Jon Moxley Leaving WWE

The comments from Rollins that made people wonder if there was animosity between the two friends came only days after Jon Moxley made his AEW debut. Seth was talking about Jon Moxley’s decision to leave WWE and the former Universal Champion had said that Ambrose ‘took his balls and went home’:

“Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here. He put his heart and soul into the travel and the schedule and the injuries and the work in the ring and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home or he went elsewhere, at least.”

Though in other interviews, the Monday Night Messiah has also stated that he feels that we have not seen the last of the Shield and fans of the faction remain hopeful that we will see the trio together once again somewhere down the line.