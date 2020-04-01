Seth Rollins Says WWE Will Recollect After WrestleMania Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Seth Rollins spoke with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics including WWE taping television from an empty Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been much of a debate over WWE holding WrestleMania 36 despite the problems around the world with the virus. The majority of fans think WWE made the wrong call regarding this event and believe the company should’ve postponed it.

While Rollins isn’t sure as he’s not a medical expert, he is glad to give some entertainment for the fans.

“Obviously the airports are still open. Should they close? I don’t know. I wish I had answers. I’m sure a lot of people do. Right now, I’m just trying to stay as hygienic as possible, keep my distance from as many people as I can.

As of now, I feel great. Knock on wood, I’ve been able to avoid this thing. I know a lot of families and people who have been affected by it. It’s extremely contagious and it’s very dangerous. I wish I had more answers. I wish I knew what was the right thing to do. After WrestleMania, we’re gonna recollect and see where we’re gonna go from here.”

Rollins continued by noting he’s very humble and grateful that he still has a job that still needs him. He understands that a lot of Americans are not in that boat and their futures are uncertain.

Thus, if providing them with some entertainment can help them out, then he feels like the company is being productive in doing something right.

Stay-At-Home Order Issued In Florida, WWE Production Could Be Impacted