Seth Rollins Shares His Favorite SummerSlam Moment

Having had several memorable SummerSlam moments over the years, Seth Rollins was recently asked if he could single out one as his all-time favorite SummerSlam memory.

Reflecting on his numerous SummerSlam matches during an interview with BT Sport, Rollins admitted how he’s had some “real bangers” to choose from.

“To be honest with you, anytime you beat John Cena with the help of John Stewart, it’s pretty sick. A year prior to that, Ambrose and myself had one of the best lumberjack matches in history.”

Last yeah, “The Monday Night Messiah” found himself face-to-face with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. According to Rollins, that bout saw him finally get the match he wanted out of Lesnar. Their SummerSlam clash was the kind of match he had been “hoping for” throughout their feud.

“My back was up against the wall. I went into Toronto and began to get strong backlash from our hardcore audience,” Rollins recalled. “Luckily for me, I ended up turning [boos into cheers] during the course of the match, beating Brock in a hell of a fight. I’ll have to go with that moment, to be honest.”

Seth Rollins is set to face off against Dominik Mysterio at this year’s SummerSlam. This match marks Dominik’s WWE in-ring debut. The event takes place on August 23.