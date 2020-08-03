Monday, August 3, 2020

Seth Rollins Talks About WWE’s ‘Process’ To Create New Stars During COVID-19

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has addressed WWE's attempts to create and build new top-tier Superstars.

By Steve Russell
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has addressed WWE’s attempts to create new Superstars. In an interview with TalkSport.com, Rollins explained how he believes WWE’s primary goal continues to be “building stars for the future.”

Rollins acknowledged how the current coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to lose a lot of its “top-tier talent due to various circumstances.” Regardless, he believes that WWE’s emphasis is to continue building future stars. He stressed how Paul Heyman’s departure as WWE Raw Executive Director doesn’t change that goal.

He pointed at the efforts of Bayley and Sasha Banks as evidence of Superstars working hard to stand out during this time. Rollins noted how they’ve done all they can to rise to the challenge and secure opportunities for themselves — especially as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are currently out of in-ring action.

“The women have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time and now it’s time for them to step up and do their thing,” Rollins stated. “Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They’ve filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team champs and now RAW and SmackDown champs.”

Seth Rollins On The “Process” Of Building Stars

Seth Rollins also praised his disciple, Murphy, and Aleister Black. He highlighted their “incredible performances” during their rivalry. He explained how you could see how talented and hungry they were to reach “the next level.”

Rollins added how this hunger has continued throughout WWE’s empty arena shows with zero fans. According to Rollins, Murphy has stepped up to figure out what his role is and who Murphy is as a performer. He believes Aleister Black has taken the same approach during this time.

Rollins stressed how “One of the things we need to understand if you can’t make new stars overnight.” He added how people have to be patient as a build needs to take place.

He explained how “there has to be a story, it has to be the right time. You can’t just put people on TV in prominent positions that nobody knows if you want casual viewers to continue to tune in.”

Rollins acknowledged that the build of new Superstars is a “process” — one that includes gettings talent associated with audiences and viewers who may not necessarily be wrestling fans. Once that’s been achieved, he believes WWE can put those talents in a position to become stars.

ViaTalkSport.com

