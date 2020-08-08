Saturday, August 8, 2020

Seth Rollins Talks RAW Underground, Initial Boost For WWE TV Ratings

Seth Rollins gave his take

By Andrew Ravens
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the first WWE stars to give his take on the latest concept created by Vince McMahon, which is RAW Underground. 

During this week’s episode of RAW, Shane McMahon introduced RAW Underground, which is in a room with dimmed lighting and a ring with no ropes surrounded by Performance Center talent. It has elements of an MMA fight, with competitors wearing gloves.

Rollins made an appearance on The Gorilla Podcast for a new interview and during the chat was asked about it. 

“It is something out-of-the-box, and our audiences are always begging for something fresh and different. My verdict is TBD, let us what happens. It might end up being ridiculous in a good or bad way. Who knows?”

The concept was created as a way to improve the decline in WWE Monday Night RAW’s viewership numbers. 

“Obviously, it worked in the first week since we saw a bump in viewership. Now, can we keep the ball rolling? Let’s see. I had no idea what to expect when I first saw it (Raw Underground) mentioned on the sheet.”

Rollins stated that when he watched it he wasn’t entirely offended by it, especially since it’s a brand new idea. 

Instead, he wants to see what it turns into down the road. He pointed out how it’s 2020 and anything can happen, but they’re hoping for the best. 

ViaWrestling Inc

