Seth Rollins Talks The Recent Change In Roman Reigns’ Attitude

The recent changes in the attitude of Roman Reigns since his return have shocked many people but it appears that his former teammate Seth Rollins is not very surprised with this change.

The former Universal Champion appeared on the Bump recently where he talked about things like his move to SmackDown, hoping it would be the end of his feud with Rey Mysterio and more.

Discussing the changes we have seen in the Big Dog since his return to WWE programming, Rollins claimed that we are seeing the true Roman Reigns now:

“Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him.

He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way.” said Seth, “I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now.”

The former Shield member continued by saying that physically, Reigns took his time off very seriously and he claimed that the current Universal Champion is in the best shape he has ever been.

With Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same brand now, a confrontation between the two is inevitable. It would be interesting to see if we get to witness a feud between them or if they join forces against a common foe.