Seth Rollins Talks Why He’s Happy His WrestleMania 36 Match Is Taking Place At Performance Center

Seth Rollins made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump where he talked about a wide range of topics including his match at WrestleMania 36.

Rollins is slated to take on Kevin Owens in a singles match at this show. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, WWE had to move the show from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This is where Rollins talked about how the relocation of venues “is maybe the best thing that could have happened to this match between myself, and Kevin Owens.”

Rollins continued by stating, “There’s so much history that Kevin and I both had in NXT and in this building. I sort of detailed it a few nights ago on Raw. But, it really adds a different element to our match.

Though we won’t have a live crowd there, we’ll have millions of people watching around the world, and that’s very exciting to know that we’re going to have this match here, where it all started.”

Rollins stated that he was in attendance the first day that Owens had his tryout match and he watched Ownes earn his job after he allowed that opportunity because of the sacrifices he made.

He added that to be able to put a nail on this thing with Owens where it all started is going to be a special thing for him.

