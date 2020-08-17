Seth Rollins Thinks It’s Hard To Pick One Thing To Improve In WWE

Seth Rollins did an interview with Bleacher Report to his WWE goals and how he thinks WWE could improve its product.

It’s no secret that WWE’s popularity has been declining for years. Although WWE is making more money than ever due to TV rights, investors have started to notice the problems the company is dealing with.

“There’s always stuff to work on and, gosh, I think it’s so hard to pinpoint one thing or two things really. I think things are tough creatively right now in the sense that we don’t know where this whole thing is going to fall and we’re in the Performance Center, so we’re doing the best we can as far as what the aesthetic looks like, trying to get a crowd in there to make noise.”

Rollins continued by noting that from a viewers’ perspective they aren’t the same. He thinks making it more fan-friendly, more aesthetically pleasing to an audience of a television show might go a long way.

“That’s just pulling a rabbit out of a hat because there’s so many things we all need to work on every day. Not just the company, but myself, the talent around me, everyone in the back, the writers, the consistency, the conversations, the communication, everything could be better. It’s so hard to pick just one thing and say, ‘Ah, that’s going to be the ticket, that’s going to do it.’ It’s a work in progress, and I think going out there and consistently doing your job the best you can and helping other people out would be the best way to move this thing forward.”

Rollins noted that he would love for Raw to be at the top of the cable rankings every single week and be the most talked about thing going on. He added that he loves wrestling as he’s dedicated his whole life to it so he wants to do anything I can to make it the best it possibly can be.

Rollins also talked about staying in contact with Jon Moxley, Becky Lynch’s pregnancy, and more, which you can out here.