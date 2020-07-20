Seth Rollins Victorious In Eye For An Eye Match At WWE Extreme Rules

The Eye for an Eye Match had fans talking heading into Extreme Rules and will likely have them talking coming out of the WWE pay-per-view event.

Seth Rollins battled Rey Mysterio in such a match after a heated storyline that has played out over the course of several weeks on television.

Just like WWE had confirmed when listing the match on their website, there a winner could only be determined by extracting the opponent’s eye. So how was the contest? It was a slow spectacle that had a mixture of them doing wrestling moves while also using various weapons as weapons.

That included kendo sticks, pipes, screwdrivers, steel steps, and more. The finish came when Mysterio’s right eye was pushed first into the corner of the steel step and then all of a sudden we saw a fake eye briefly. Rollins began puking after the match.

Just before WWE had announced the match, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com that WWE originally did an angle where Rollins sent Mysterio eye first into the corner of a steel step for a reason.

That was to write Mysterio off television in case he didn’t sign a new deal. Mysterio had been wearing an eye patch as part of his mask since the angle.

As of this writing, there’s still no word yet on whether Mysterio has signed a new deal with WWE or plans to hit the free agent market when he’s able to do so.