Seth Rollins Victorious Over Dominik Mysterio At WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut when he battled Seth Rollins.

As seen at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, the Street Fight saw Rollins get heat by controlling the match. Towards the end, it became more even with Mysterio getting some offense in.

Dominik used a kendo stick to send both he and Rollins off the middle rope through a table. Dominik hit a frogs splash off the top rope for a near fall. At one point, Rey Mysterio was handcuffed to the middle rope. Rollins won with The Stomp.

The son of Rey Mysterio has been training for this moment after working at the Performance Center. Although he had appeared on WWE television and gotten physical before, this was the first time that he had a match.

Rollins had been in a feud with Rey before this one, which morphed into the storyline. Rey finished up his storyline with Rollins when Rollins took out an eye of the future WWE Hall of Famer in an Eye for an Eye Match at Extreme Rules.

WWE made this match official on the August 3rd episode of RAW. Dominik had attacked Rollins and Murphy two weeks in a row. When Dominik challenged Rollins to this match and the former WWE Universal Champion accepted it.