Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio Set For WWE SummerSlam

Here are the new additions.

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV.

First up is WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP. This comes after Crews had successfully retained the title over the pro wrestling veteran in the opening match of Monday’s episode of RAW. MVP blamed the flickering lights, which was part of a storyline, for the loss. 

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio was also booked for this show, which will mark the official in-ring debut of the son of Rey Mysterio. Dominik had attacked Rollins and Murphy during last week’s RAW in addition to Monday’s RAW after Rollins and Murphy got into it with Samoa Joe. 

Of course, Rollins had been in a feud with Rey which saw Rollins take out an eye of the future WWE Hall of Famer in an Eye for an Eye Match at Extreme Rules. Dominik challenged Rollins to this match and the former WWE Universal Champion accepted it after the second attack. 

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at an unknown location that will air on the WWE Network. 

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
  • WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP
  • Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Ric Flair Discusses Decline In WWE TV Ratings

What are your thoughts on these matches being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.

