Seth Rollins Releases Statement On WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is scheduled to wrestle Kevin Owens this weekend at WrestleMania 36. Today, he released a statement about the unique nature of this year’s WrestleMania.
Rollins released his statement through his social media channels:
“Every year since I was a little boy I’ve woken up on the morning of WrestleMania feeling excited the day had finally arrived. WrestleMania was bigger than Christmas for me.
Since 2013 that excitement has been coupled with surreality as I’ve been so so so fortunate to have played a small role in the lore of the event; hopefully inspiring young children to follow their dreams the way my idols did for me, and giving anyone watching moments to look forward to… and memories to look back on.
Today is WrestleMania and that feels so strange to say. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic nothing feels normal. We’re all trying to figure out what’s happening, what’s right, what’s wrong, and where we go from here. My hope is that this year WrestleMania will not only provide us with all the moments and memories we’re used to, but maybe also some distraction and calmness, some normalcy, and some unity.
I still woke up excited. It still feels surreal. Maybe more than ever…today is Wrestlemania.”
Rollins at WrestleMania Statistics
Rollins is 6-1 at WrestleMania. He’s won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Universal Championship, and Intercontinental Championship previously at the event.
- 2013: WrestleMania 29: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeated Randy Orton, Sheamus & The Big Show
- 2014: WrestleMania 30: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeated Kane & The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg)
- 2015: WrestleMania 31:Randy Orton defeated Seth Rollins
- 2015: WrestleMania 31: WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar(c) and Roman Reigns
- 2017: WrestleMania 33: Seth Rollins defeated Triple H
- 2018: WrestleMania 34: Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and The Miz (c)
- 2019: WrestleMania 35: Universal Championship: Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar (c)