Several Bret Hart Documentaries Removed From WWE Network

The WWE Network has quietly removed several documentaries from its streaming library featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Although there is no official word as to why these specific documentaries have been removed, PWInsider highlights how the decision could revolve around included Stampede Wrestling footage.

It’s worth noting that Hart actually owns the rights to his Stampede Wrestling matches. He bought them from his parents before they passed away. That being said, WWE owns the Stampede Wrestling tape library. So, although the library can be featured on the WWE Network, unless WWE and Hart come to an agreement, footage of his matches will be missing.

This issue has occurred in the past, with several episodes of Stampede Wrestling being removed in 2015. Since these episodes were removed, any footage of Stampede Wrestling included on the WWE Network will be noticeably missing Hart and his in-ring skills.

WWE Network removed the following documentaries from their streaming library:

Bret Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be (2005)

Hart & Soul: The Hart Family Anthology (2010)

WWE’s Top 50 Superstars (2010)

Greatest Rivalries: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (2011)

Bret Hart: The Dungeon Collection (2013)

The Most Powerful Families In Wrestling (2019)

If Hart and WWE eventually come to terms, the matches and documentaries will likely be re-added to the WWE Network. However, at the time of writing, it is unknown whether any future negotiations are planned.