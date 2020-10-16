Several More Undertaker Documentaries Coming To The WWE Network

Beginning October 25th, 2020, the WWE Network will air a new documentary on the Undertaker every Sunday for 5 straight weeks. Perhaps in an effort to build on the success of “The Last Ride” docs-series, WWE has announced “30 Days of the Deadman.”

The first documentary on the Undertaker will be an episode of “WWE Untold” titled “The Phenom and the Legend Killer”. The episode will focus on classic matches between the Undertaker and Randy Orton.

The second documentary in the series is titled “Meeting Mark Calaway” and will air on Sunday, November 1st. This documentary will focus on interviews with WWE Superstars as they tell stories about the first time they were introduced to the Undertaker.

The 3rd documentary will air on November 8th. It is titled “The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer”. This documentary will focus on the life and career of Taker’s long-time manager William Moody, aka Paul Bearer.

The 4th documentary is titled “Brothers of Destruction” and will air on Sunday, November 15th. This episode will focus on the longtime rivalry and alliance between Kane and the Undertaker.

Finally, the 5th instalment of the “30 Days of the Deadman” will air on Sunday, November 22nd. The Undertaker will return to 3:16 Gimmick street for another session on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Scull Sessions for this episode.