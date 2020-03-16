WWE SmackDown: Several Backstage Notes From Last Week’s Show

We have several backstage notes to pass along from last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Of course, last week’s episode was filmed inside the empty WWE Performance Center from Florida due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sports leagues and major events all over the country have been either canceled, postponed, or relocated due to the pandemic. However, the likes of WWE and the UFC continue on with their events, for now, in front of empty arenas.

With that being said, a report from Fightful sheds some light on what went down during the “on the fly” episode of SmackDown last week from the empty WWE PC. Friday was reportedly very much a feeling out process for things, and as of Saturday, tonight’s Monday Night Raw is expected to be very different from how SmackDown operated last week.

WWE also had a crew of dozens at the PC to prep for SmackDown, and there were several Superstars who were not on the broadcast that were brought to the show anyway on Friday. The report adds that, after speaking to numerous NXT talents, they have learned NXT stars were not at Friday’s show and were not given any instruction as to whether or not they were allowed, or should be at the show.

Fightful also was able to obtain a video of the Israeli broadcast of the program. There, it could be seen that the action stopped during commercial breaks, the likes of Michael Cole on commentary could be heard asking for feedback on how things sounded, the referee was switching tag ropes to different corners – forcing teams to switch accordingly – and Triple H could be heard referencing that the talent was working to the audiences that aren’t there rather than the cameras, suggesting someone buzz them in on that.

Finally, the report notes that the original plan didn’t have so much Triple H involvement on-screen. Initially, the plan was to have more guests featured instead. However, after seeing the positive feedback on social media and the chemistry “The Game” brought to the table, the decision was made to have him stick around for the entire show.