Saturday, October 31, 2020

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Confronted Vince McMahon About Twitch Ban

Several WWE Superstars reportedly spoke with Vince McMahon about WWE's new 3rd party policy.

By Ian Carey
WWE Twitch

Several Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of the WWE roster have shut down this week. AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega & Aleister Black have all announced to their fans that they will be temporarily stepping away from the streaming platform.

According to a report from PW Insider, several talents on the WWE roster sat down with Vince McMahon this week to argue against the Twitch ban. It appears there was no change in McMahon’s stance, however.

The Twitch ban was also addressed in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that a direct order was sent out regarding this yesterday.

“WWE talent such as Xavier Woods as Austin Creed, Mia Yim, Styles, Cesaro and others all disbanded their Twitch accounts after getting direct orders on 10/29,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Paige gave an emotional speech during her latest stream about what Twitch means to her.

“I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can’t take away my Twitch too. I’m gonna keep streaming, we’ll see how that goes,” she said. 

More of Paige’s comments regarding the situation are available in the link below:

