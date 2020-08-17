Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Reached out To AEW To Gauge Interest

Several of WWE’s top Superstars reportedly reached out to All Elite Wrestling to see what the promotion would be willing to offer at the end of their contracts.

During a mailbag segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if certain names could wind up in AEW. Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and even Don Callis were all mentioned. Incidentally, these were the same names Chris Jericho mentioned on a recent episode of his Saturday Night Special show. Jericho was listing who he’d like to eventually see in AEW.

According to Meltzer, Reigns is the only Superstar to never inquire with AEW. He stated how “everybody” in WWE has previously asked, even if they have claimed otherwise. He stressed how Reigns will never go to AEW.

“Roman Reigns is not going to AEW, not happening. Of all of the guys, virtually everybody in WWE including guys who have claimed different, at one point or another have called people in AEW trying to see what they can get or have had an interest. Roman Reigns and there’s a couple of others but Roman Reigns is basically, of the top guys, he was the only one who never even inquired so he ain’t going anywhere.”

Superstars like Randy Orton and Edge have previously spoken to AEW prior to signing new WWE contracts. Orton is now signed to a 5-year deal. Edge negotiated with AEW before returning to discuss options with WWE.