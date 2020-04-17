Shane Helms Addresses Being Furloughed By WWE

One of WWE’s recently furloughed backstage personnel was Shane Helms. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Helms addressed the releases made this past Wednesday. He acknowledged the position that Vince McMahon is in amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Helms believes that Vince McMahon will probably be taking the decision just as hard as those impacted, noting how “Leadership has a price.”

Shane Helms On Vince McMahon’s Decisions

Quoting Michael Jordan, Helms noted how “winning has a price.”

According to Shane Helms, every decision Vince McMahon makes has a “million-dollar price tag” attached to it. It’s a responsibility that Helms claimed he would never want to experience. He explained that this because of the amount of stress and responsibility Vince McMahon goes through every day.

“I understand people going after him, he’s the biggest name, why wouldn’t they? At the same time, I just hope fans understand that—I don’t think it was him behind a desk being maniacally evil,” Helms said. “It was a tough decision. I don’t think he enjoyed making it. Vince loves being able to pay people. He loves putting on this product. This industry exists because of some of the decisions he’s made.”

Shane Helms acknowledged the circumstances in which these cuts occurred. He is aware of how difficult this will be for people but hoped that they can remain positive during this tough time.

