Shane Helms Provides Update On His WWE Status

WWE has brought back a number of people after moving to Thunderdome who they fired or furloughed during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic but unfortunately, Shane Helms is not one of them.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about things like working with the boss Vince McMahon and more.

During the talk, Helms also provided an update on his status with the company and the former cruiserweight champion confirmed that he is still on furlough:

“Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it’s the same thing as being released if I go back or whatever, April 15, Tax Day, of course, always sucks but it wasn’t anything that was unexpected for me anyway.”

Shane Helms also talked about how his interactions with the Boss Vince McMahon have changed over the years and he explained that what Mr. McMahon wants from a producer is very different than what he wants from a wrestler.

The star formerly known as Hurricane Helms went on to praise the chairman of the boards saying that McMahon is a visionary guy and one of the hardest working human beings. You can check out his full interview at this link.

