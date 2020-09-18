Shane McMahon On Raw Underground, Returning To WWE In 2016

Shane McMahon has opened up about Raw Underground and his return to WWE in 2016 in an interview with Cory Graves. He joined Graves on his WWE podcast, After the Bell.

Shane admitted how WWE is open to trying “different things,” which extends to Raw Underground. He stressed how the idea is still a “work in progress” as WWE continues to pivot and adapt to its new format. Ultimately, he believes Raw Underground is a great opportunity to showcase new talent and get them more exposure.

Looking back to his return in 2016, Shane McMahon explained how he returned for his kids. He shared how his kids had never seen him perform live. He wanted to take the opportunity to return and become a “real-life superhero” to his kids.

“That was the opportunity that was presented to me at the biggest stage of them all against arguably the most iconic and singular talent ever created, The Undertaker, who is also my longest-running friend in the business. That was tough to pass up. We didn’t know where it was going to go. We thought it would be one and done. I had my boys come out on stage and that was an amazing moment. I was euphoric watching them and so proud that I had to snap myself out of it.”

Shane McMahon lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 in a Hell in a Cell matchup.