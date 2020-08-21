Shane McMahon Reportedly In Line To Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Executive Director

Shane McMahon recently returned to screens as the host and promoter of RAW’s latest segment, RAW Underground. Prior to this new on-screen role, Shane had been written off television since last October. This came in the wake of a storyline with Kevin Owens.

During that interim, Shane McMahon reportedly became much more involved in WWE’s creative output. According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and Sportskeeda, there is speculation that Vince McMahon is contemplating putting Shane McMahon in charge of RAW.

McCarthy shared how a source informed him that Shane McMahon is being considered to take over RAW’s creative duties. If this occurs, he would take the reins from Bruce Prichard. This would allow Prichard to “lighten his workload” and focus primarily on SmackDown. He explained how Prichard has made no secret that he’d like to lessen his commitments as he has allegedly been “struggling with long hours.”

Prichard is WWE’s current Senior Vice President and RAW and SmackDown Executive Director. He assumed the role of Executive Director following Paul Heyman’s firing back in June. Eric Bischoff was originally SmackDown’s Executive Director. He was let go last October.

Shane McMahon assisted with the production of January’s Royal Rumble event. It is reported he has been at the Gorilla Position alongside Vince McMahon at several recent main roster events.