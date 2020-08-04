Shane McMahon Returns To Reveal RAW Underground

Shane McMahon was back on WWE television in order to make a big reveal, which was RAW Underground.

The son of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returned on Monday’s episode of RAW to introduce the new concept that would take place in the third hour of the show. He was in a room with dimmed lighting and a ring with no ropes surrounded by Performance Center talent.

It has elements of MMA fights with two competitors wearing gloves in addition to three women dancing in a corner.

Once the segment aired, McMahon did the ring introduction for Dabba-Kato, who smashed jobbers with a series of strikes. Kato is formerly known as Babatunde.

The broadcast also showed shots of the door outside being guarded by NXT trainee Jordan Omogbehin, who had previously been used as one of Akira Tozawa’s ninjas.

WWE first announced that McMahon would be appearing on the show this afternoon. WrestleVotes later reported that McMahon would be on the show to announce this new concept.

It was added that the concept itself had raised some eyebrows backstage among wrestlers and staff when it was revealed during the tapings in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

A few fans on Twitter noticed that the ‘underground fight club’ gimmick presented by Shne McMahon has already been done elsewhere, including GCW Bloodsport and Chikara.

For those who wanna see some true "underground" fighting…it's just done a whole lot better.#WWERaw — Syphinb (@BuddyBarlow33) August 4, 2020

it seems like WWE watch the tap into this kind of wrestlinghttps://t.co/bDIByd9MJD — Joey Adorjan (@Alpha_Remix_HD) August 4, 2020

So WWE rips off CHIKARA’s concept, no ropes, wrestlers around the ring, pounding the mat, and all? Bunch of hacks with no original ideas. #RAWUnderground is a lie. pic.twitter.com/DDoXySW1Y7 — NEOWYNG ?? (@Neowyng) August 4, 2020

Shane McMahon was written off of WWE television last when he lost to Kevin Owens in a ladder match on SmackDown with the stipulation of “loser leaves WWE.”

More Reactions to RAW Undergound

If #RawUnderground is a different way of getting Babtunde introduced on TV as a monster, then cool. But they got me excited thinking Raw itself would effectively end at 10pm and be a two hour show and now I am a sad panda.#WWERaw — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) August 4, 2020

Pretty excited for the Fight Club spoof that’ll happen on #BTE. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2020

Raw is far enough underground — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 4, 2020

Do you know what every secret underground fight club has?



Three girls dancing on a small stage across from the people half-killing each other.#WWERAW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 4, 2020

I don’t particularly find #RawUnderground interesting, it feels like an attempt to try and make RAW cool again in one dramatic move. It is something different and that is better than say, having Orton feud with Big Show or bringing back some old name. — Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings) August 4, 2020