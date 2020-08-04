Shane McMahon Returns To Reveal RAW Underground

Shane McMahon was back on WWE television in order to make a big reveal, which was RAW Underground.
The son of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returned on Monday’s episode of RAW to introduce the new concept that would take place in the third hour of the show. He was in a room with dimmed lighting and a ring with no ropes surrounded by Performance Center talent.
It has elements of MMA fights with two competitors wearing gloves in addition to three women dancing in a corner.
Once the segment aired, McMahon did the ring introduction for Dabba-Kato, who smashed jobbers with a series of strikes. Kato is formerly known as Babatunde.
The broadcast also showed shots of the door outside being guarded by NXT trainee Jordan Omogbehin, who had previously been used as one of Akira Tozawa’s ninjas.
WWE first announced that McMahon would be appearing on the show this afternoon. WrestleVotes later reported that McMahon would be on the show to announce this new concept.
It was added that the concept itself had raised some eyebrows backstage among wrestlers and staff when it was revealed during the tapings in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.
A few fans on Twitter noticed that the ‘underground fight club’ gimmick presented by Shne McMahon has already been done elsewhere, including GCW Bloodsport and Chikara.
Shane McMahon was written off of WWE television last when he lost to Kevin Owens in a ladder match on SmackDown with the stipulation of “loser leaves WWE.”