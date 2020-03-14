Shane McMahon Tells Chuck Liddel To Call Him After Expressing WWE Interest

Shane McMahon has given his reaction to UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell expressing interest in a potential move to WWE.

This comes after “The Iceman” told TMZ that he would be interested in doing one match.

McMahon gave his take about the possibility when asked about it by the media outlet. It should be noted that the two are friends and McMahon has tried to convince him of doing this in the past.

“I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a ring. I’d love to do that with Chuck, that’d be awesome.”

It should be noted that Liddell has never trained for pro wrestling but does have an amateur wrestling background.

McMahon is not an executive for WWE and hasn’t been in years. Instead, since making his return to the company a few years ago, he has only been used as an on-air talent whether that be a general manager or wrestler.

McMahon was written off of WWE television in October when he lost to Kevin Owens.

