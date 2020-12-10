Home AEW

Shaq Addresses Cody Beef, Brandi Rhodes Throws Drink On Him During AEW Dynamite

Shaquille O’Neal appeared on this show

By Andrew Ravens
Shaq AEW

Just as AEW announced earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal spoke with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

This came after Shaq’s name was brought up several weeks ago during a segment on Dynamite when Jade Cargill teased that Shaq was on his way while doing a promo with Brandi and Cody Rhodes.

Fast forward to Wednesday’s Dynamite, Shaq did backstage segment with Schiavone and Brandi. Schiavone brought up how Shaq had something he wanted to tell the fans. Shaq recalled watching Jade a few weeks ago and how he’s a fan of hers as they go back a long way. He noted that he wants to see her do big things, but didn’t appreciate Jade’s attack on the arm of Brandi. 

- Advertisement -

Brandi said that she didn’t appreciate breaking her arm either, but she hopes things can calm down and further incidents won’t happen. Shaq said he would love to see Jade and Brandi wrestle on Dynamite.

Shaq noted that him going after Cody on Twitter was all in fun and that he has all the respect in the world for the wrestlers. He said that he loves Cody and Dustin. He noted that he’ll be there for a match with Jade and Brandi.

Just as Brandi was about to leave, he told Brandi that she could learn some points from Jade. This led to Brandi throwing a drink in Shaq’s face and calling him an oversized a**hole.

Young Bucks Explain How A Shaquille O’Neal Appearance Benefits AEW

Latest Wrestling News

Johnny Gargano Shares His Remaining NXT Goals

NXT Steve Russell -
Johnny Gargano recently made NXT history at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. His victory at the event saw him become the brand's first-ever three-time NXT North...
Read more

Damian Priest Wasn’t Initially Invested In Leon Ruff Storyline

NXT Steve Russell -
Former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest has admitted he wasn't initially invested in his feud with Leon Ruff. Priest recently joined Sean "X-Pac"...
Read more

Renee Paquette On Leaving WWE: ‘I Realized It Was Time To Go’

WWE Steve Russell -
Renee Paquette recently joined Nikki and Brie Bella on an episode of The Bellas Podcast. During their conversation, Paquette opened up more about her decision...
Read more

Booker T On A Potential Sting Vs. Chris Jericho Match In AEW

AEW Steve Russell -
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed the idea of a Sting versus Chris Jericho match taking place in AEW. He broached the...
Read more

Chris Jericho Reflects On How Pat Patterson Helped His Career

AEW Steve Russell -
All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on how the late Pat Patterson helped his career. Jericho paid tribute to Patterson during a recent...
Read more

Drew McIntyre Talks Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania-Level’ Event

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The Survivor Series match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre ended with Jey Uso getting involved in the bout; leaving fans wanting a rematch...
Read more

Backstage News On Tuesday’s WWE Employee Meeting

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
WWE held an all hands on deck virtual meeting for the employees out of their headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday, according to reports from...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

AEW Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv