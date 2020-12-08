Shaq Announced For AEW Dynamite This Wednesday

Shaq is All Elite. All Elite Wrestling has announced that basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal will be appearing on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

The NBA Hall of Famer will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone. AEW newcomer Jade Cargill dropped Shaq’s name on Dynamite last month when confronting Cody Rhodes. She has since attacked Brandi Rhodes, leading to speculation that we will see a mixed tag match pitting Shaq & Cargill vs. Cody & Brandi Rhoes.

This isn’t the first time Shaq is crossing over to the world of professional wrestling and he has made several WWE appearances in the past.

At one point he was even scheduled for a match against WWE’s resident giant Big Show at the WrestleMania 33 event but those plans were nixed later on.

Dynamite Preview (12/9)

This isn’t the only big segment announced for this week’s episode of Dynamite and the company has announced a number of interesting matches and segments for the show as well.

The segments announced for the show include things like Sting, who made his surprise debut for the promotion last week, breaking his silence for the first time since his arrival.

The matches announced for the show includes bouts such as The Young Bucks defending their AEW tag team titles against TH2, MJF putting his Diamond Ring on the line in a bout against Orange Cassidy and more.

Shaq’s addition to this line up makes this show even bigger and it would be interesting to see if the legendary basketball player ends up getting involved in any angle to keep him around for longer.