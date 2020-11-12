Shaquille O’Neal To Feud With Cody Rhodes?, Major Title Match Announced

AEW booked an interesting segment during this week’s episode of Dynamite while also announcing a major title match for a future episode of Dynamite.

Shaquille O’Neal To Feud With Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes made his way out to the ring to cut a promo about how he wants another match with MJF and congratulated AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin on his win. This led to Jde Gargill coming out, which marked her debut, to cut a promo about how Rhodes is a so-called, “giant killer.”

She’s been at ringside for several weeks and has been not only watching her competition but Cody as well. She noted she knows a giant of her own and revealed it was Shaquille O’Neal, or “Shaq.”

This led to Brandi Rhodes coming out and trading words with Jade. For those who may not know, O’Neal was backstage at this past weekend’s Full Gear. Shad has previously teased wanting to wrestle Rhodes.

Major Title Match Announced

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Kenny Omega on the December 2nd episode of Dynamite.

Omega beat Hangman Page in the World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear to earn this title match. Moxley just beat Eddie Kingston to retain the title at this same show.

DECEMBER 2nd LIVE on DYNAMITE

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/rYD3BPwPem — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020

