Shaquille O’Neal Wants To Wrestle Cody In AEW

Shaquille O’Neal says he’d love to step inside an AEW ring and rough up Cody Rhodes.

WarnerMedia announced on Monday that it has entered into a multi-year sports and entertainment deal with Shaq that spans far beyond his role as an basketball analyst.

Shaq has been a key part of TurnerSports’ NBA coverage since 2011. As part of the new agreement with WarnerMedia, he will executive-produce projects for Bleacher Report, develop a new show for NBA TV, host a new podcast and be part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. He also wants to wrestle Cody Rhodes for All Elite Wrestling.

Shaq called out Cody on Monday while discussing his new deal with Warner.

“I’d love to fight Cody,” he said. “Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them.”

The 7-foot-1 star has been a huge pro wrestling fan since childhood. He’s made multiple in-ring appearances throughout the years. He was ringside for Hulk Hogan’s WCW debut against Ric Flair back in 1994. He’s attended multiple WWE shows over the years and even competed at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016.

Shaquille O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 season. He was an All-Star for 15 of those seasons and won 4 championships during his career. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Cody lost the AEW TNT Championship to Brodie Lee this past Saturday night on AEW Dynamite. It was a stunning defeat that saw Cody wheeled out in a stretcher. We should get an update on Cody’s condition this Thursday on Dynamite.