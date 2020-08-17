Shaul Guerrero Opens Up About The Pressures She Went Through In WWE Developmental

Shaul Guerrero was the special guest on this week’s episode of her mother’s podcast, Excuse Me. During their conversation, Shaul spoke about the pressures she has felt breaking into pro wrestling as the daughter of late WWE legend, Eddie Guerrero.

When asked by Vickie if she believed her father would be proud of her breaking into the business, Shaul replied, “I want to say he would be proud.”

She explained how her time in FCW was fuelled by pressure to be as good as Vickie and Eddie Gurrero. Shaul stressed there was a lot of pressure to “earn” her name and, at one point, felt as though she wasn’t “Latina enough for them.”

“I understood where they were coming from that they don’t want to call you by your name because if you suck we don’t want you to be a disappointment. That happened to me about two months in. I was like holy sh*t.”

Shaul Guerrero On Pressures To Be The “Ideal Diva”

Shaul noted how she never felt pressure from Vickie Guerrero. She added how she believes her family never meant to put pressure on her. Regardless, she was made to feel there were issues with her body. According to Shaul, she “needed to look more feminine” and become the “ideal Diva.”

“I was having such a hard time and the pressure was so much. I don’t know if they meant to put that pressure on me. Every rehearsal was like, ‘well your Dad did it like this.'”

She explained how she loved being compared to Eddie Guerrero as she looked up to him so much. If she drew comparisons to him because of how she moved, it was a comparison she enjoyed.

However, Shaul stated how she now wants to do things her way and do it for her. She added how she will be putting Eddie Guerrero’s legacy “to the side a little bit” as she continues her pro wrestling journey.

Shaul Guerrero recently debuted for All Elite Wrestling. She is the ring announcer for AEW’s current Women’s Tag Team Tournament Cup: The Deadly Draw competition.