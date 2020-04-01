Shayna Baszler Compares Competing In MMA To Pro Wrestling

Shayna Baszler has opened up about the differences between competing in MMA and pro wrestling, highlighting the edge that her MMA experiences give her.

In the run-up to this weekend’s WrestleMania 36, WWE has been frequently referring to Shayna Baszler as a “Cage Fighter.” Baszler, who is a former MMA fighter, recently discussed the differences between competing in MMA and pro wrestling.

“Obviously there is a familiarity with making that walk to the ring, or a cage, or whatever it may be, to face someone in one on one personal combat,” Baszler informed SuperSport. “Someone is there to stop you, you are there to stop them. Being in that situation and also in front of a large live audience, and all the lights and stuff that comes with [being on]TV, that is a very familiar feeling for me.”

Baszler continued, “There was no adjustment time as far as that happened… I’ve been in every situation you can think of in a contest like that… The ‘submission magician’ isn’t just an invented name. Mauro called me that when he was calling one of my MMA fights. Never feeling lost or stressed out is the biggest advantage I have coming from Mixed Martial Arts.”

Shayna Baszler has previously fought in several MMA promotions. Her experiences include Elite XC, Strikeforce, Invicta Fight Championships, and even a short stint in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She is set to face off against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 36.