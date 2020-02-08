Former NXT Champion Expected At Raw Next Week

Latest reports suggest that Shayna Baszler will be joining the Raw brand as a permanent roster member and it appears that her debut can come much sooner than we thought.

PWinsider is reporting that the former NXT Champion is expected to be at the next episode of Monday Night Raw from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and this is expected to be her starting date with the Red Branded Show.

It was reported recently that Baszler is being moved to the Red Brand after she competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier last month.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this move has been in the works for a while and talks of putting Shayna on Raw have been going on for a year.

While there is no news on what WWE is planning for Shayna Baszler once she switches rosters, rumors are that she will be facing the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year.

Lynch is also scheduled to defend her title against one half of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka on the upcoming episode of Raw.

So while it’s not confirmed what the company has planned for Shayna Baszler, it’s possible that she comes out during or after this match. Though we will have to tune in to Raw to figure out whether or not she actually makes her debut at the show.