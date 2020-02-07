Shayna Baszler Expected To Be A Regular On RAW Soon

Shayna Baszler was the final elimination in the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match. The 39-year-old entered the Rumble at the #30 position but was tossed out by Charlotte Flair.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Baszler is set to become a regular member of the RAW brand shortly. Baszler’s last match on NXT was a victory over Shotzi Blackheart on the January 22nd, 2020 episode. Blackheart had eliminated Baszler from a battle royal that saw Bianca Belair earn the next title shot against Rhea Ripley on a previous show.

“She is leaving NXT and this has been planned for a long time, probably close to a year,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “So the thing about not wanting to transfer stars in NXT to the main roster and give the idea NXT is developmental or a stepping stone rather than a third brand doesn’t apply to her.”

The report continued to note that NXT stars will no longer be called up to the “main roster” unless an angle has been planned for a long time.

Shayna Baszler To RAW

Baszler is the only 2x NXT Women’s Champion in the history of the title. She’s also held the title for more combined days than any other champion in the title’s lineage. Her 549 days spent with the title tops Asuka’s 510 days spent all during her one reign with the belt.